Westland University Appoints Oluwo As Chancellor

The management of Westland University, led by Dr. (Mrs.) Esther Adepoju, has appointed the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, as the university’s Chancellor.

Oluwo’s appointment reflects his longstanding commitment to quality education for Nigerian youths.

A letter of appointment, signed by the university’s registrar, Olaosebikan Sunday Olalekan, and made available via Oluwo’s press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads:

“It is with great honour and respect that we inform Your Imperial Majesty of your nomination and appointment as the Chancellor of Westland University, Iwo, Osun State, for a term of five (5) years.

Your leadership, wisdom, and commitment to education make you an ideal candidate. We believe your guidance will significantly contribute to the university’s growth and development.”

The letter further highlighted that, as Chancellor, Oba Akanbi is expected to provide visionary leadership, guide academic and administrative activities, preside over convocation ceremonies, and advocate for the university’s interests, fostering partnerships and collaborations.

The university expressed eagerness to work closely with the Oluwo, congratulating him on his appointment.