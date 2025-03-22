Western Region U-15 Volleyball tourney: Organisers intensify preparation

Share

The organisers of the 2025 Western Region U-15 Volleyball competition have announced their preparedness for the tournament expected to take place at the Akure Township Stadium, Akure, Ondo State, in April.

The tournament scheduled to take place between April 10 and 13 will see the players showcasing their talents at a very tender age.

According to the CEO of Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy, Glory Agboola, they as organisers have been working around the clock to put things in place for a successful tournament.

“The best time to get these players is when they are young and that’s what we are doing at the moment,” she said.

“We are working towards a successful tournament and I can assure you that we are going to get the best out of the players.

“We are not going to only experience a great outing from all the teams, but the target is to get the stars for the future in Volleyball.”

Speaking further, she said there would be cash prizes and other consolation prizes during the tournament as she also promised an exciting championship.

