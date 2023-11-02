Western France Receives Islamophobic Threat Letter

On Thursday, November 2, a mosque in France’s western city of Nantes received a threat letter targeting the country’s Muslim population.

The letter, according to a local media report was signed by a group called the Friends of Charles Martel, a major Frankish historical military and political leader in the 8th century.

The letter reads, “We will randomly burn your Koranic schools, your mosques, your businesses, your neighbourhoods, your cities, and we will chase you out of France.”

In a related development, lawmaker Sabrina Sebaihi of the Europe Ecology The Greens (EELV) party, said on X: “Islamophobia is gaining ground, particularly in recent weeks and in the complete silence of political leaders.”

She asked Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin whether he condemned the incident and his plans to address it.