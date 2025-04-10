Western Democracy/politics, The Most Ruinous Colonial Legacy In Nigeria (3)

Share

British colonial politics, as introduced in Nigeria was essentially feudal, autocratic and kleptocratic. Nigeria’s political norms flowed from its state structure/constitutional framework based on principles of conquest, subjugation and exploitation.

The politics founded on this politico-legal order being feudal, autocratic and kleptocratic became occupational and pastime for people without any virtues and principles.

Being so founded, politics cannot be driven by any virtues but corruption and entitlement-based. Being a zero-sum game, it admits of no opposition, hence imposition of sedition and other obnoxious laws to limit basic freedoms thereby circumscribing and limiting the scope of rule of law to check the excesses of it practice.

Colonial rules permitted no fundamental freedoms and this colonial rule principle of the “king-does-nowrong” has been incorporated in section 45 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended which rendered all the important rights (freedoms) contained in sections 37, 38,39,39,40 and 41 of the Constitution limited and/ or derogated.

Does it surprise anybody that whereas citizens, or rather ‘subjects’ were and still are stripped of all freedoms, the rulership is endowed with limitless rights and privileges, including the right under section 308 of the constitution not to be held accountable for crimes committed while in that office.

Does it not bother anybody that only one office, Office of the Head of State of Nigeria is the custodian of all coercive powers and wields them against the people, other arms of government (Legislature and Judiciary) and the subnational groups (36 states and 774 local governments) as witnessed under General Gowon who annulled the Supreme Court Judgment in Lakanmi v. Governor of Western State in his Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (Supremacy and Enforcement of Powers) Decree No. 28, 1970 or Balewa’s declaration of State of Emergency in Western Region and the removal of the Governor by appointing his personal physician, Dr. Majekodunmi as sole administrator, or his getting Federal Parliament to declare Nigeria a republic to stultify the Privy Council Judgment in Adegbenro v. Akintola which was in favour of Awolowo faction. It is these absolute powers that permitted President Ibrahim Babangida’s cancellation of June 12,1993 presidential election or Obasanjo’s Declaration of State of Emergency in Plateau State and suspension of Governor Dariye.

There was no perspicacity in changing the country from British constitutional template to an indigenous state structure and constitutional framework

President Buhari’s attack on Nigerian Judiciary by arresting and detaining judges and removing Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen without due process of law can be attributed to these absolute powers. Note that in all these, the Law or the Constitution did not permit all these illegal actions.

Nigerian politics is the cause of Nigeria’s troubles. It is the most ruinous legacy of British colonial rule. What are the problems of Nigeria that cannot be traced to this British ruinous democracy/politics? Native governance as practiced by every ethnic nationality except Sokoto Calipgate was real democracy until Britain abolished it substituting it with its own western variant amplified upon Sokoto Caliphate’s theocratic and autocratic model.

Take the Igbo village republican democracy that flourished until indirect rule was introduced or its Yoruba constitutionally-defined limited monarchy where the Oba knew his boundaries from the people’s rights until indirect rule rubbished it. Tribalism was intentionally infused into Nigerian politics when Britain segregated the Southern peoples from their Hausa-Fulani compatriots who were quarantined in Northern cities while herding southerners into sabongaris to prevent cross-cultural interaction and formation of national culture and nationhood.

And even when the people defied this political artifice to form NCNC with the Zikist Movement as major nationalist political platform to win independence without conditions, did Britain not put a wedge in the national leadership cadre created by Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Aminu Kano, Dipcharima, Sa’ad Zungur, Solomon Lar, Kola Balogun, Abiodun Aloba, MCK Ajuluchukwu and hundreds of others to scatter that effort?

Britain remains one of the most demographically organised societies but it created Nigeria but decided that it was better ruled on hazy demographic data as Nigeria’s census remains guesswork till today. The very first 1916 census figures put the Igbo, Yoruba population figures greater than that of Hausa, of course Fulani is a minority clinging to Hausa for geopolitical reasons.

But by 1922/1932/1942/1952 census exercises Britain manipulated this vital national demographic infrastructure to serve base political interest as it took the tax returns from Northern Nigeria of course meaning the Sokoto Caliphate areas that had taxation culture to arrive at its conclusion that Northern Nigeria was more populous than the entire Southern Nigeria.

It was this demographic faux pas that Britain used in 1950 Ibadan Constitutional Conference to award 50% population figure to the North thereby assuring the North of higher legislative representation in the central legislature, and this unfortunate political faux pas has been twisted to grotesque proportions by succeeding Northern military rulers from 1966 to 1999. It is loose talk most times for Nigerians to assert that they have ever practiced democracy. There was nothing of sort. From the formation of Nigeria in 1914 to date, Nigeria has never had democracy.

Nigeria has had military rulership under Britain after British conquest and imposition of colonial rule from 1900 when Captain Frederick Lugard and Sir Walter Egerton took over the Northern and Southern Protectorates from Sir George Taubman Goldie’s company (Royal Niger Company) that largely conquered and organised the areas for Britain which entitled British to claims over the areas at the 1885 Berlin Conference. Nigeria was a military creation and has been ruled as such.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

