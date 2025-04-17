Western Democracy/Politics: Most Ruinous Colonial Legacy In Nigeria (4)

Share

At the beginning of this essay, we adverted to the unfortunate condition of a victim of oppression and exploitation loving his condition and not minding if that situation continues.

This has been the condition of Nigeria since 1960 to date. Nigerians and their leaders have regarded British colonialism as the golden era of its history.

Many Nigerians who lived under British colonialism reflect with nostalgia and satisfaction that era. This sense of satisfaction made the nationalist to be satisfied with British colonial rule and the state constitutional framework, political infrastructure and political culture left behind as an inheritance.

Quite unlike the Gold Coast which Kwame Nkrumah took effective charge and control and virtually broke off from British political umbilical cord and attempted to change that system starting with renaming the country as Ghana and declaring Ghana a republic in 1957, leaders were happy with their situation as they gleefully cooperated with Britain in its decolonisation agenda but not knowing that underneath that vile agenda was the more pernicious virus of neocolonialism infused into the decolonization process.

Nigerian leaders were busy cooperating with Britain to carve up Nigeria into political fiefdoms known as regions, each dominated by one of the major tribes – as the North was given to the Hausa-Fulani, East to the Igbo while the West was given to the Yoruba.

At the centre remains the neocolonial coordinator designated the prime minister but in actual fact was and still remains the imperial alter-ego of the British Crown as the general overseer.

In every colonial state where the people have resolved to throw the yoke of colonialism away to assume independence and freedom and autochthonous governance, partisan politics was disallowed or whittled down as was the case with the United States of America from 1776 to 1787 when the entire political class coalesced under the Sons of Liberty to declare the Independence and thereafter until after President George Washington.

The same process was adopted in Singapore, Ghana under Nkrumah, Botswana under Seretse Khama. But in Nigeria, Britain was allowed by Nnamdi Azikiwe and other nationalists to splinter the nationalist leadership created under the National Council of Nigerian Citizens and militantly guarded by the Nigerian youths under the Zikist Movement.

Nigeria has never experienced real democracy and under the present system there can never be democracy in the real sense of the word

Western democracy/politics corrupted and introduced in Nigeria flowed from British normative colonial system that emphasized principles of conquest and subjugation hence the adoption of Indirect Rule cloned from the Sokoto Caliphate, itself created out of conquest and subjugation of Hausa City States under British colonial rule from 1914 to date to hold the country together and efficaciously rule it.

There is nothing called democracy in the Nigerian democratic culture as hoisted under the 1999 Constitution and the laws, and British common law that it gives life. Politics in Nigeria is a game of conquest, subjugation and exploitation of the state for the welfare of the rulers.

And in any case, democracy is incompatible with the Nigerian state and constitutional framework created under the 1999 Constitution.

The indigenous leaders did not even try to organise Nigeria and rule it as a democracy as it succumbed to British intrigues and subterfuge and allowed Britain to impose a neocolonial state founded on feudalism, autocracy and kleptocracy.

Neocolonialism is the new system of maintaining control over former colonial territories after flag-independence and Britain successfully executed this political artifice over Nigeria.

Feudalism is a political economy where major economic resources are centralized and managed by an autocratic ruler or government. Autocracy goes with feudalism as it brooks no rule of law or opposition or diffused political system that detracts from single political authority.

Kleptocracy is a system of government controlled by men not subject to law. Essentially, such government is composed of worst elements of the society. Check out Nigeria’s political history to see if the class of people Britain selected to rule was the best Nigeria had to offer. Basically, that class consists of political opportunists, crass neocolonial agents, and sundry mischief makers.

Just a year after independence and a class holding itself as leaders could think of nothing else but liquidating their opponents to have complete control of the new country. There was no perspicacity in changing the country from British constitutional template to an indigenous state structure and constitutional framework.

Is it any wonder that Nigeria collapsed and was seized by soldiers of fortune who turned it into plaything and have ruled and exploited it from 1966 to date on their own terms and through their accredited agents? Nigeria has never experienced real democracy and under the present system there can never be democracy in the real sense of the words.

Under the guise of practicing democracy, there are some likely outcomes. In the first place, there could be contradictions and confusions among the ruling coalitions as already discernible on the political canvass of Nigeria.

This situation is similar to the British condition between 1550s and 1650s when Britain was seriously distracted leading to the Oliver Cromwell-led civil war and the abolition of monarch and its replacement with military rule which condition festered until the 1688 Glorious Revolution which effectively abolished autocracy and feudalism and replaced them with capitalism and democracy/constitutional government.

Nigeria may continue in its present trajectory of autocratic kleptocracy which may culminate in a very violent revolution that could dismember the country into several countries or there could also be a national revolution that could abolish the present system and replace it with genuine democracy and autochthonous constitutional government governed by law. The present system is clearly unsustainable and it is clear that it is tenuously holding out and being asphyxiating by several contending contradictory forces.

