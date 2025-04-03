Western Democracy/politics, Most Ruinous Colonial Legacy In Nigeria (2)

Share

Due to Governor Macpherson’s rapprochement with Azikiwe, Azikiwe took Governor Macpherson’s advice to either distance himself from or rein upon NCNC and Zikist Movement’s hotheads in order to gain British favour and trust in his quest to become Nigeria’s ruler.

In 1948, Azikiwe disowned the Zikists Movement and in 1950 Britain proscribed it. Azikiwe’s disowning the Zikists disarmed him and NCNC politically thereby preventing NCNC from becoming nationalist popular vehicle to Nigerian independence. Meanwhile, Awolowo having accepted Macpherson proposal was empowered hence the formation of Egbe Omo Oduduwa enroute to formation of Action Group.

In the North, the Mutanen Arewa formed by radical Northerners was hijacked and turned into the Northern People’s Congress. Britain mobilised the native authority headed by Emirs to ensure that loyal scions of Sokoto caliphate were installed as leaders. So, Ahmadu Bello, Tafawa Balewa, Ribadu, and several others became an impregnable fortress upon which the Northern political establishment was built.

By 1950, Britain had obtained the type of Nigeria it desired to lead to independence hence, Governor Macpherson called a Constitutional Conference in 1950.

The conference was largely a multi-layered gathering of data as questionnaires were designed and distributed to the districts, provinces and finally these were collected and presented at the Ibadan conference. T h e Ibadan conference was non-partisan.

Like the 1947 Inauguration of the Central Legislature where Tafawa made a speech denouncing British intention in creating Nigeria, the Northern delegates led by the same Balewa and Ahmadu Bello came to Ibadan prepared with a zero-sum demand that the North must have 50% representation in any future Central Legislature or dissolution of Nigeria and with the assistance of Britain.

North got that great mileage that has defined Nigerian politics and assured it of political dominance. In 1951, when the Macpherson Constitution was put into practice, the South was effectively divided into incompatible two regions of West and East.

By British colonial subterfuge, Azikiwe’s NCNC and its allied parties were systematically ‘separated’ to deny NCNC requisite majority by reason of “cross-carpeting” of those parties’ elected candidates to Action Group which formed the government of Western Region.

By this British political contrivance, Azikiwe was rigged out of Western Region which forced him to scamper to the Eastern Region to displace Prof. Eyo Ita, an Effik from Eastern Region premiership.

Note that in all these, the Law or the Constitution did not permit all these illegal actions. Nigerian politics is the cause of Nigeria’s troubles

Ever since, Nigerian politics has largely been merely ‘office-seeking’ tool and means of economic survival rather than as a vocation of public service.

Once Britain designed the regions to be centres of economic exploitation of the state for personal aggrandisement, politics ceased to be a vocation of service serving as it were mere receptacle for economic enrichment and social upliftment.

For these reasons, politics turned into a bewitched occupation for all kinds of characters chief of whom are those who regard it as a trade, an occupation or a means of material self-actualization, and secondly if need be as a means to project, protect and advance religious and political agenda of one’s religion and/or region or ethnic group.

It is in these three modal points, namely as a means of advancing personal material improvement and aggrandizement, as a means of advancing religious preferences and as a means of protecting and promoting regional, tribal or sectional interest, all against the national interests.

Politics has had the most destabilizing effects on Nigeria, rendering it a turbulent state and society condemned to permanent state of turmoil.

This condition is helped by the fact that participation in politics has no rules for a thief of today can become a chief of state tomorrow if he succeeds in aligning with the winning party. This irrational transition makes politics most attractive.

Against this background must be related the politics as bequeathed to Nigeria and played since 1960 to date. In 1960, Britain had rigged Nigeria’s constitutional framework and political infrastructure and ensured actual elections in 1959 were rigged in favour of the Northern People’s Congress to be installed as ruling party in the 1960 independence government.

Are all these not contained in the British imperial records now declassified and published by the University of London in 2000. The testimony of British colonial official, Harold Smith, who refused to carry out Governor James Robertson’s order to rig elections, remains a curse on Britain.

After independence, Balewa and his Northern People’s Congress decided to asphyxiate Awolowo out of politics and so his political lieutenant, Samuel Ladoke Akintola was enlisted thereby turning his Western Region into crises which boiled over into the Middle Belt Tiv Riots and the Niger Delta agitation by Isaac Adaka Boro. All these troubles led to 1966 coups and the Biafra War.

Since then Nigeria has not recovered from these troubles as the after-effects have continually kept Nigeria in perpetual state of disequilibrium. Nigeria suffered a long period of military rule which accounted for well over eight coup d’états (botched or successful).

Nigeria is more or less a failed state as all kinds of troubles (disease, poverty, squalor, violent crimes, separatist and sectarian groups and war-lords) seized its soul.

The leadership has kept itself in perpetual state of confusion as it stumbles from one trouble to another as could be seen in President Tinubu’s emergency declaration in Rivers State?

Nigerian politics takes its bearing from its British root which is anchored in principles of conquest and subjugation. Politics in Nigeria is war and in war, rules are suspended. Nigerian politics is governed by rules of might. If you are strong enough, squeeze out your opponent and never allow him to get up again.

