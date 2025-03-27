Western Democracy/politics, Most Ruinous Colonial Legacy In Nigeria (1)

Share

In certain circles in Africa including some schools of thought in western countries, it is advised that former colonial peoples should dwell less on some harmful effects of colonialism but rather pick the pieces of their broken lives, amend the same and move on.

In Nigeria, apart from some intellectual circles, the people and their political leaders regard the British colonial era as the golden epoch of Nigerian development, and with the benefit of hindsight it truly is.

The enchantment with British colonialism is so great that virtually every Nigerian (poor or rich, ruled or ruler) regard British colonial rule and the culture it left behind as the most glorious, almost elevating it to the status of religion to effect that average Nigerian tries to shape his life to accord with British standard.

To visit Britain, particularly London is like a pilgrimage to holy land, hence it was actually a status symbol to have achieved that rare feat of having visited or lived or schooled in Britain. To depict that status is the phrase “the-been-to.”

A historian, Max Siollun writing about this incongruous and ironical situation in his book, ‘What Britain Did to Nigeria: A History of Colonial Rule’ in which he recounts British atrocities against the peoples of Nigeria while conquering and forming them as colonial entity yet they loved Britain without reservations.

Such a situation is the so-called Stockholm syndrome whereby a victim of criminal or terrorist violence or other punishments or cheatings loves the perpetrator and bears no resentment as a result. In no other way is the British colonial legacy most felt and experienced in Nigeria than in w e s t e r n democratic political infrastructure and culture imposed and the actual play of politics.

If you studied British history, you cannot fail to observe that politics being played in Nigeria mimics British normative political culture founded principles of conquest before it was cured of feudal autocracy imposed by Duke Williams the Conqueror in 1066 AD. It is a zero-sum game, for both the winner and victor are damned in the process.

The victorious player refuses to disentangle himself from the vanquished fearing that letting-go might work to resurrect the defeated. For this reason, every stratagem is put to pin the vanquished perpetually to the battle-field, lying prostrate.

This conquistadorian politics remained essentially British since 1066 AD when rogue-politician, Duke Williams set out from Normandy, North-Western France, crossing the English Channel, attacked, defeated and converted England into a feudal state with a most dictatorial monarchy instituting serfdom where every Englishman from the nobles to the commoners was dispossessed of land and rights.

Meanwhile, Awolowo having accepted Macpherson’s proposal was empowered hence the formation of Egbe Omo Oduduwa enroute to transforming into Action Group

This politico-legal order continued until 1688 when after series of violent revolutions, the 1688 Glorious Revolution ushered in a capitalist state based on democracy and constitutionalism, but in its colonies in America, India, Africa and everywhere else, its feudal system and autocracy was the adopted system.

In constituting colonial states, Britain created large countries that did not care about the constitutional viability and cultural affinity of the peoples rather it emphasised administrative convenience and economy of management.

In fact, the rejection of centralisation of the 13 American colonies through the “Intolerable Act” (laws) was the chief factor that ignited the American Revolution in 1776. India was one of such countries constituted but the three components (India, Pakistan and Bangladesh) saw through the British neocolonial designs and decoupled to become independent states.

Nowhere else is the British political culture most ruinous as in Africa, particularly Nigeria and Ghana before Ghana’s Jerry Rawlings Revolution. Britain saw the great economic potential of Nigeria and took steps to make it a perpetual colonial facility. But perceiving that elongated colonialism might fail especially given the nationalist activities of southern politicians settled for neocolonialism.

Neocolonialism is worse than colonialism as rightly observed by Kwame Nkrumah. For whereas, colonialism came with responsibility and care under municipal and international law, under neocolonialism, it is power without care and responsibility.

The agenda for making Nigeria a neocolonial state started in 1946 shortly after the formation of National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC), a revolutionary party founded to lead Nigeria into Independence.

Led by Macaulay and Azikiwe, many principal members spread across the over 250 ethnic nationalities, the party composed of major trade and professional unions over 100 ethnic and syncretistic associations became a threat to Britain especially when youths across Nigeria formed themselves into Zikist Movement to guard the NCNC against sabotage and subterfuge.

Britain thought hard and fast and discovered that if decolonisation ordered by the United Nations Organisation’s Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights, Nigeria will be lost just as it was about losing Gold Coast (Ghana).

The British predicament was not helped by the failure of Indirect Rule in the South to engender systematic political control, especially in transmitting power to a desired group. So, it quickly gathered remnants of the Indirect Rule System by calling up to service loyal scions of the caliphate to compete with southern nationalists in political party formations.

For this to succeed, the revolutionary forces of Nigerian society encamped in the NCNC and the Zikist Movement must be destroyed. Of the combative colonial governor, Arthur Richards was replaced with John Macpherson from Sudan.

McPherson deployed guile and deception seeking rapprochement with Southern leaders especially Nnamdi Azikiwe and Awolowo, Azikiwe to be isolated and destroyed while Awolowo would be empowered and made leader of the Yoruba to create unbridgeable division in Southern Nigeria and he succeed Macpherson talked Azikiwe into believing that Nigeria throne was his if only he cooperated with Britain in its decolonisation programme by calling his party (NCNC) hot-heads and the militant Zikists to order.

