Western Delta University Graduates 426 Students At Combined Convocations

A total of 462 students will be awarded various degrees at the combined 11th to 12th convocation ceremony of Western Delta University (WDU), Oghara, Delta State, this Saturday.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Augustine Ikelegbe, at a pre-convocation press conference, also said a number of prominent individuals, including the Empire of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, and Korean Ambassador to Nigeria Ambassador Kim Young Chae, would be conferred with honorary degrees.

Prof. Ikelegbe further disclosed that 18 students graduated with first-class degrees while 147 got second-class upper division.

He noted the progress made by the university, adding that the WDU is collaborating with a number of international organisations to create international opportunities for staff, research and exchange programmes.

“Western Delta University is quietly but firmly blazing the trail.

“We are building a unique university through effective branding, epitomised by a university dress code, student mentorship programme, effective guidance and counselling, post-graduation competence training, strong quality assurance system and effective orientation for character,

discipline, moral and mental strength, human dignity and principles.

“We have established new directorates to drive academic governance and growth. Academic institutes are now being established to drive research, the conduct of non-degree programmes and greater academic and technical services and relevance to our region,” the vice chancellor stated.

He appreciated the visitor, Chief James Ibori, for his support and provision of needed facilities.