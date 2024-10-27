New Telegraph

  3. West Ham Vs…

West Ham Vs Man United: Premier League Issue Statement On VAR Controversy

The Premier League on Sunday explained why West Ham were given a penalty in their 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Referee, David Coote did not award the spot-kick after Matthijs De Ligt clashed into Danny Ings.

But VAR Michael Oliver advised Coote to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Jarrod Bowen then dispatched the penalty past Andre Onana to score what proved to be the winner, after Casemiro cancelled out Cyrensio Summerville’s opener.

The statement from the Premier League reads: “The referee did not award a penalty to West Ham for a challenge by De Ligt on Ings.

“The VAR deemed there was sufficient contact on Ings’ lower leg and recommended an on-field review.

“The referee overturned his original decision and awarded a penalty.”

