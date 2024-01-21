West Ham To Smash Club Record For Boniface

West Ham are willing to break their club transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

The Hammers paid £45million for Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller in July 2019 but are prepared to exceed that amount to land the Nigerian.

Boniface, 23, is currently sidelined with a groin injury that has caused him to miss the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

But prior to that setback, he had netted 16 goals in all competitions this season for Xabi Alonso’s impressive side.

READ ALSO:

The ex-Bodo/Glimt and Union Saint-Gilloise forward penned a five-year deal when he signed for Leverkusen last July meaning BayArena directors are under no pressure to sell.

Boniface’s price tag may rise should a bidding war surface, with reports claiming Chelsea and Newcastle are also interested

West Ham are eager to land an out-and-out No9 this month, with injured attacker Jarrod Bowen their top scorer.

Bowen has 14 goals in all competitions, the only Irons player to hit double figures so far this season.