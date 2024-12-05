West Ham To Decide On Lopetegui’s Future Weekend

Share

Lopetegui is under huge pressure following Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester and sources say the manager’s future hinges on a club board meeting to be held later this week.

Brought in on a two-year deal to succeed David Moyes in the summer, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach arrived at the London Stadium amid huge expectations.

West Ham spent more than £120m on nine new players in the belief that Lopetegui could steer them towards a return to Europe after missing out last season for the first time in four years.

However, £27m Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug is yet to start a Premier League game, £25.5m Brazilian youngster Luis Guilherme has featured for just 11 minutes in two substitute appearances and many of the other new arrivals, including EFL player of the year Crysencio Summerville, have struggled for form.

