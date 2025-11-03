West Ham Shock Newcastle As Man City Go Second

Spirited West Ham came from behind to record their first home win of the season against Newcastle United at the London Stadium. Jacob Murphy had given Newcastle the lead with an effort from the edge of the area in the opening stages – just seconds after West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen hit the post at the other end.

But West Ham rallied and the hosts’ eventually got their rewards when Lucas Paqueta lashed home an equaliser from outside the box. West Ham then took the lead just before half-time when the sliding Sven Botman turned Aaron WanBissaka’s cross into his own net.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team went on to score a third in stoppage time when substitute Tomas Soucek tapped in the rebound after Pope had denied Bowen. It was the least West Ham deserved following a committed display by the hosts, who earlier had a penalty award overturned after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland was back on the scoresheet with two goals to help Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League and leapfrog Bournemouth into second place.

Pep Guardiola’s side had suffered their first defeat in 10 games at Aston Villa last Sunday, with Haaland not finding the net for only the second time this season.

But the Norwegian’s double proved crucial against the in-form Cherries as City moved six points behind leaders Arsenal. Bournemouth almost made the dream start when they had the ball in the net after 44 seconds through teenager Eli Junior Kroupi, but the goal was ruled out for offside.