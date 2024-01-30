West Ham Set To Sign Jota From Al-Ittihad

West Ham have reportedly agreed personal terms with Al-Ittihad winger Jota and are closing in on a deal before Wednesday’s deadline.

The 24-year-old left Celtic last summer but he is set to cut his stay in the Saudi Pro League short.

Despite the club paying £25million for the Portugal speedster and tying him down to a contract until 2026, Jota has made just five league appearances in 2023-24.

And in an effort to cut their losses, sources are reporting that the Saudi giants are willing to cash in.

West Ham have already bolstered their ranks this month by signing Kalvin Phillips on loan but with Said Benrahma reportedly of interest to Lyon, David Moyes is trying to organise a replacement.

Under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou at Celtic last term, Jota bagged 11 goals and recorded 10 assists in 29 Scottish Premiership matches.

The Lisbon native is quick, skilful and precise in the final third and would complement Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus as the Hammers seek a place in Europe next season.

According to the report, positive talks have taken place between both clubs and the player is ready to fly to England to complete his medical.