West Ham Set Sights On Awoniyi

West Ham United is reportedly eyeing Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a potential summer transfer. Awoniyi, currently playing for Nottingham Forest, has garnered interest from the Premier League club as they seek to bolster their attacking options.

Reports indicate that Nottingham Forest is open to offloading Awoniyi to avoid further breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations. The club has previously faced penalties for violating the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, including a four-point deduction.

To mitigate the risk of similar sanctions in the upcoming season, Forest is considering parting ways with Awoniyi, who is viewed as a prime candidate to generate the necessary funds. According to Football365.com, West Ham had expressed interest in signing Awoniyi during the previous summer transfer window, but Nottingham Forest rejected their advances.

However, the Hammers are reportedly preparing for another pursuit of the former Liverpool player in the upcoming transfer window. Awoniyi’s impressive performances this season have captured the attention of West Ham, particularly his ability to score goals. The 26-year-old forward has netted six times in league matches so far this campaign, including two goals against West Ham.

Having made the switch to Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin in June 2022 for a fee of £17.5 million, Awoniyi has demonstrated his scoring prowess and potential. Should the proposed transfer materialize, he could prove to be a valuable asset for West Ham United.