West Ham Sacks Head Coach Over Poor Performances

West Ham United have sacked their head coach, Graham Potter, after a poor run of results that extended from the second half of last season into the early weeks of the 2025/26 campaign.

The club confirmed the decision in a statement on Saturday, stressing that recent performances had fallen short of expectations and that the Board of Directors deemed a change essential to boost the team’s Premier League standing.

Potter’s exit also brings an end to the tenure of his entire backroom staff at the London Stadium.

The statement read, “Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.”

“The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.”

The club extended its appreciation to Potter and his team, stating: “The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.”

West Ham noted that the search for a new manager has commenced, but stressed that no additional updates will be provided until an appointment is confirmed.

Appointed less than a year ago, Potter had come under increasing scrutiny after a series of poor results left West Ham struggling in the lower half of the Premier League table.

The former Brighton boss first rose to prominence in Sweden with Östersunds FK, where he guided the club from the fourth tier to the Europa League.

He went on to enhance his reputation at Brighton & Hove Albion, earning plaudits for his progressive style of play and strong record in player development.

That success paved the way for a big move to Chelsea in 2022, but his stint at Stamford Bridge proved short-lived as he was dismissed after just seven months amid inconsistent results despite significant transfer investment.