West Ham Rule Out January Kelvin Phillips Purchase

Due to financial constraints and the calibre of players currently in David Moyes’ squad after the summer arrivals of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, reports indicated that the Hammers (West Ham) would not be pursuing Manchester City midfielder, Kelvin Phillips.

After he rarely played under Pep Guardiola since moving from Elland Road, reports surfaced that the Hammers were the front-runners to capture Phillips.

Phillips is, however, certain to leave the Etihad Stadium in January.

There are strong indications that the Hammers will be adding players to their roster in the summer, but that they will prioritise signing a striker, left-back, and central defence before adding any more players to the middle of the park.

Although Phillips is an excellent player and would have added value to Moyes’ team in the summer or January, West Ham already has one of the strongest midfield trios in the Premier League, therefore they don’t need to add any more players to the midfield.

Alvarez and Ward-Prowse have been excellent since joining the Hammers, so if they had suffered after moving to the London Stadium, you could see why the team would want to recruit more players. However, unless one of them leaves, there is no guarantee that Phillips will even start most weeks.

READ ALSO:

That would have thrown any potential move into doubt anyway as if Phillips leaves the Etihad in search of regular game time, he would be unlikely to join a side where he would remain a rotation option as he wouldn’t have solved any of his problems.

However, it does seem slightly worrying that Moyes doesn’t appear to have any money to spend at all in the January window, as the Irons could do with a couple more additions to be able to push for the European positions again this season.

They still lack that all-important 20-goal-a-season striker and are short of competitive options in defence. Hopefully, Moyes can find a couple of cheap deals to freshen up his squad.