West Ham Not Ready To Entertain Any Bid For Rice Until End Of Season

It is no news that Declan Rice is attracting a lot of admirers across Europe and Premier League rivals are monitoring his situation.

However, New Telegraph gathered that West Ham will not entertain any bids for Rice until the season is over.

Reports which emerged on Monday revealed that Arsenal wants to open talks with the Hammers over a £90 million move for the England midfielder.

West Ham are understood to be resigned to losing their captain this summer and are braced for a bidding war, with Chelsea and Manchester United also in the mix.

But the club, and Rice, are focused solely on ending the season on a positive note, both domestically and in Europe.

The Hammers are all but safe from relegation and face AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final in the Netherlands on Thursday, leading 2-1 from the first leg.

Rice, 24, knows his final act in a West Ham shirt could be lifting a European trophy in Prague on June 7, sealing his place in club folklore.

He would become only the third West Ham captain to collect a trophy, along with Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds, who lifted their last piece of silverware, the FA Cup, in 1980.