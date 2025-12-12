West Ham Line Up €4m Swoop For Nigeria’s Nnadi

West Ham United are weighing a January move for Nigerian midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi as club manager Nuno Espírito Santo seeks reinforcements to aid the club’s battle against relegation.

The Hammers sit 18th in the Premier League (EPL) after 15 matches, though only two points separate them from safety as the campaign approaches its midway point.

Since Graham Potter’s exit, results have been inconsistent, prompting the club to accelerate plans to strengthen key areas of the squad.

According to reports by TEAMTalks, West Ham have identified a dynamic, ball-winning midfielder as a priority addition and believe Nnadi fits the required profile.

The 22-year-old, who joined Belgian side Zulte Waregem in 2024 after a three-year spell at Botev Plovdiv in Bulgaria, has impressed with his energy, tackling range and relentless pressing.

According to the report, West Ham are prepared to table a five-year offer for the Super Eagles prospect, viewing his qualities as instrumental in reinforcing their midfield ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

A fee in the region of €4m is expected to be enough to secure his signature, making the deal a relatively low-cost option for the London club.

However, the Hammers may face stiff competition. Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly dispatched scouts to assess Nnadi, believing his high-pressing attributes align well with their style of play.

Leeds United are also said to be considering the midfielder as they look to strengthen their squad for their survival push.

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are likewise monitoring developments, increasing the pressure on West Ham to act swiftly if they hope to land the highly rated Nigerian talent.