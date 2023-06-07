West Ham Lift First Major Trophy In 43 Years

West Ham etched some more European history on Wednesday after a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

Scorer: Fiorentina Bonaventura 67′; West Ham Benrahma 62′ (P), Bowen 90′

This match got off to a cagey start in Prague as both sides hoped to make up for decades without lifting a title.

Little occurred in the opening half, leading fans to take centre stage when empty beer cups were thrown on the pitch and injured Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi. The captain’s head was cracked open and heavily bleeding, but he remained fit to play.

And to make the first half even more miserable for the Italian side, they thought they had the opener when Luka Jović forced the ball over the line past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola but it was ruled out due to offside.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano later gambled by hauling the Serbian striker off for Arthur Cabral. It’s another poor showing for Jović, who missed a handful of chances in the Coppa Italia final loss to Inter.