West Ham Legend, Billy Bonds Dies at 79

West Ham United have announced the passing of Billy Bonds, the club’s longest-serving player and one of the most influential figures in its history.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the legendary player and manager dies at the age of 79.

Bonds, revered by supporters for his remarkable loyalty and leadership, made 799 appearances during a distinguished 21-year spell in east London.

He captained the Hammers to FA Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1980, featured in the 1976 European Cup Winners’ Cup final, and helped the team win the old Second Division title.

After hanging up his boots, Bonds transitioned into coaching and worked with West Ham’s youth setup before taking over as first-team manager in 1990.

He guided the club to promotion in 1991, and after a brief relegation, secured another return to the top flight in 1993. He left West Ham the following year, with Harry Redknapp succeeding him.

In a heartfelt message, Bonds’ family described him as a devoted father and a man of immense kindness and integrity.

“He loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart,” the statement read.

Bonds’ impact on the club remains profound. He was voted West Ham’s greatest ever player, and a stand at the London Stadium bears his name in recognition of his legacy.

The club praised him as a leader admired by generations of players and fans alike.

Former West Ham midfielder Joe Cole also shared his condolences, recalling Bonds’ support during his early years at the club and calling him “synonymous with everything good about West Ham.”

The Hammers will hold a period of appreciation before Sunday’s Premier League match against Liverpool, with a full tribute planned ahead of the home fixture against Aston Villa on December 14.