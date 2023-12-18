New Telegraph

West Ham eye Nigerian star

Premier League side West Ham United is reportedly eyeing former Flying Eagles striker Akor Adams as a potential addition to their squad. Hammers boss David Moyes is actively seeking a new striker, driven by concerns over Michail Antonio’s injury woes during this season.

According to The Sun in the United Kingdom, Adams, currently playing for French Ligue 1 team Montpellier, features prominently on West Ham’s transfer shortlist. The 23-year-old striker has made a notable impact since joining Montpellier last summer, scoring seven goals in 15 Ligue 1 games.

Described as tall, powerful, and a skilled finisher, Adams’ work ethic off the ball adds to his appeal, making him a fitting prospect for West Ham’s requirements. The former Nigeria U-20 international brings a blend of physical prowess and scoring ability, aligning with the characteristics sought by Moyes for the Hammers.

Akor Adams previously spent five years in Norway, featuring for second-tier Sogndal and top-flight side Lillestrom, showcasing his adaptability and experience across different football landscapes. West Ham’s interest marks a potential move for Adams to the English top flight in the upcoming January transfer window.

