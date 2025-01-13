West Ham Eye Awoniyi

Share

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, as they aim to strengthen their squad amidst an inconsistent Premier League season.

Awoniyi has struggled to reclaim his starting spot at Nottingham Forest after a long-term injury, losing his place to Chris Wood.

With limited playing time and just one goal this season, his form has dipped, making a move to West Ham an appealing option. The Hammers, battling injuries in their forward line and inconsistency on the pitch, see Awoniyi as a potential solution.

New manager Graham Potter is keen to secure a physical, versatile striker, especially with Michail Antonio sidelined for the season.

