West Ham Desperate To Sign Awoniyi From Forest

West Ham United are desperate to secure the services of Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest. According to the report, the London-based side are looking at bringing the Nigerian in the winter transfer window.

“West Ham are now making a serious attempt to sign Taiwo Awoniyi with immediate effect,” the report stated. “Talks have started! The 27-year-old striker is currently under contract with Forest until 2027.”

Awoniyi has had limited opportunities for Nottingham Forest this season and West Ham appear keen to add the forward to their ranks as they seek to strengthen their attacking options.

Reports have it that Forest who are third on the Premier League table and are fighting for a European spot, reportedly aim to retain Awoniyi’s services until the summer despite his lack of game time.

