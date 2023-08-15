West Ham Call Off Man Utd Transfer As Hammers ‘Grow Tired Of Waiting’ For Maguire

West Ham have called off a deal to take Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have been linked with Maguire throughout the summer and previously had a £20m offer rejected before Man Utd eventually accepted an improved bid of £30m.

Maguire, 30, fell the pecking order at Old Trafford last season and was recently replaced as captain by manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd, however, have always maintained that Maguire remains an important member of their squad and would be happy for him to stay and fight for his place.

Maguire, who joined Man Utd for £80million in 2019, faces competition from Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof for a spot in the side, while the Red Devils are hoping to bring in a replacement shortly after has now claimed that his move to West Ham ‘has collapsed after the club grew tired of waiting for the defender to agree his exit’ from Old Trafford.

‘West Ham has grown frustrated over the delay and are looking at alternative options in central defence. Maguire had settled personal terms with West Ham but the club have been waiting for the England international to agree a pay-off from United.

‘The 30-year-old received a considerable salary increase as a result of United qualifying for the Champions League and would be on less money at West Ham. He is thought to want about £7m to leave Old Trafford.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara said earlier this month that Maguire “needs to leave” Man Utd for the good of his career.

Speaking to Newsmen O’Hara said: “[Maguire] needs to leave Manchester United. I don’t know why he’s still there – I would have handed in a transfer request and left the football club. He’s not wanted there, he’s had the captaincy taken off him and he’s not respected as a player by anyone – it’s obvious.

“He needs to just get out and play football where he can actually enjoy himself and get his confidence back. He’s not a bad player, but I don’t think he has the respect he deserves at Manchester United, because he’s not good enough and because he’s not at that level.

“He should go somewhere where he’s going to be loved – because it isn’t Manchester United.”

When asked which side in the Premier League would suit Maguire, O’Hara added: “I’d have him at Tottenham, I think he’d be decent for them!

“He’s better than Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez, let’s be real. He would fit a team who are still trying to be a better side but still aren’t at the level of Manchester United. Man United are the biggest club in the world, and you’ve got a player there who’s just not good enough. He just needs to go.”