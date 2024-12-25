West Brom, West Ham, Watford Battle Getafe, Las Palmas For Iheanacho

Share

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has become one of the most sought-after players ahead of the January transfer window, with five clubs reportedly in a heated race for his signature.

The Sevilla FC attacker, who joined the Spanish side on a free transfer last summer, has struggled to make an impact in La Liga, prompting interest from English and Spanish clubs eager to capitalize on his situation.

In England, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, and Watford are leading the chase for the 28-year-old striker.

West Ham, currently looking to bolster their attacking options, sees Iheanacho as an experienced and capable addition to their squad.

Meanwhile, Championship sides West Brom and Watford are desperate for a proven goal scorer to aid their promotion pushes.

Both clubs are reportedly ready to make offers to Sevilla in January, believing Iheanacho’s track record in English football could be the spark they need to secure a return to the Premier League.

Closer to home, Spanish clubs, Getafe CF and Las Palmas, have also entered the fray. Las Palmas is reportedly preparing a loan proposal for the Nigerian international as they aim to strengthen their attacking lineup and maintain their league position.

Getafe, on the other hand, view Iheanacho as a potential game-changer for their campaign.

While they are exploring alternative options, including Real Sociedad’s Umar Sadiq, they remain keen on striking a deal with Sevilla for Iheanacho.

