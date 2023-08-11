West African Coups Outcome Of Poor Governance – ECOWAS Commissioner

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah has claimed that one of the things that lead to a rise in coups in the West African Region is the lack of effective governance.

Speaking on the Channels Television programme’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, the foreign political expert said that seven coups had taken place in the region in the last three years.

He argued that the military coups in Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea shouldn’t be attributed to democracy as a system of government instead the focus should be on the poor quality of governance in these nations.

According to him, “All these coup dé’tats, except perhaps in Guinea, have taken place in the context of a symmetric conflict that is characterised by terrorism.

“Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are the three Sahelian countries in West Africa most impacted by terrorism, so there is no coincidence that the coups are occurring in these countries.

“If it is terrorism, the military’s first duty is to confront terrorism. That is the question.

“It is not a question of democracy. We know that there are governance deficits in the region but is that the best way? It is about governance deficit and not democracy as a system of governance.

“Governance is broader, it is about economic development, youth empowerment, it is about building infrastructure for people to realise their potential.

“And that is very difficult in the global environment that we find ourselves in today.

“And it is not only in Africa, it is global. But you’re not seeing coups everywhere. Why in West Africa? Are we saying West Africa is the worst region in Africa?”