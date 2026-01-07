Cinemas across West Africa on Wednesday announced they recorded an impressive performance in 2025, with total box office earnings reaching N15.6 billion from movies screened throughout the year.

Data released by FilmOne Entertainment revealed that cinema attendance stood at about 2.79 million viewers, with audiences watching 248 new titles across 122 cinema locations within the region.

The annual scorecard, shared on FilmOne’s official Instagram page, showed that 16 films surpassed the N200 million revenue mark at the box office, while 14 Nollywood productions generated over N100 million each.

Ticket prices averaged N5,596 during the year. Among local productions, Behind The Scenes emerged as the highest-earning Nollywood film, while FilmOne Entertainment finished the year as the top-grossing film distributor.

Other standout performers included Zootopia 2, which led the animation category, Sinners as the most successful Hollywood release, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, which topped the anime chart.

The figures also highlighted the strong presence of Nigerian films, with Nollywood accounting for 49.4 per cent of total box office revenue. Hollywood productions followed closely with a 48.8 per cent share, while films from China and Liberia jointly contributed 1.2 per cent.

In terms of the number of releases, cinemas screened 81 Nollywood titles, 92 Hollywood films, and 52 Indian movies, reflecting a wide range of content offered to moviegoers.

Overall, the results point to a steadily expanding cinema culture in West Africa and a growing demand for both homegrown stories and international productions.