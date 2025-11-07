West Africa Tourism Organisation Wins Best Tourism Non-Profit Award

West Africa Tourism Organisation has clinched the award for the Best Tourism Non-Profit Award at the Africa Tourism Awards 2025 (The Balearica Awards), held recently at the Hilton London Canary Wharf.

The organisation was nominated for two categories; Best Tourism Non-Profit and Best Responsible Tourism Initiative Award (Through its West Africa Ecotour- ism Network – WAEN).

The Chief Executive Officer of WATO, Ola Wright, was elated about the win, as she expressed joy over it. She proudly not- ed, ‘‘today, we celebrate a proud moment.

We are honoured to share that West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO) has been awarded the Best Tourism Non-Profit Award at the Africa Tourism Awards 2025.’’

Speaking on the activities of WATO, she said, ‘‘over the year we drove numerous advocacy programmes from global networking events and trade shows to panels representing and show- casing West Africa.

‘‘This recognition is a testament to our enduring commitment to advancing eco and sustainable tourism, empowering communities, and showcasing the unparalleled beauty, culture and opportunities across West Africa.’’

The CEO expressed appreciation to all their partners, stakeholders and members that whose commitment made the award and recognition possible.

‘‘To our partners, industry stakeholders, supporters, and the incredible WATO family — thank you. Your collaboration and belief in our mission make achievements like this possible,’’ said Wright.