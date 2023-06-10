West Africa To Benefit From Tropical Diseases Expo

The West Africa sub-region is set to benefit hugely from the forthcoming healthcare expo being organised under the theme: “Neglected Tropical Diseases and the Consequential Health Burden on the Citizens.”

Following the announcement of the event, neglected public health issues are now set for scientific dissection, evaluation and solution for the benefits of the sub-region. The citizens of the sub-region, according to WHO, still needlessly die yearly, from the consequences of neglected tropical diseases.

The diseases are malaria, cholera, yellow fever, guinea worm, sleeping sickness, river blindness, scabies, ra- bies, chagas, dengue fever, lymphatic filariasis, leprosy, onchocerciasis and other ectoparasites.

According to a statement issued by an official of the organizers, Mr. Momoh Afegbua, the West African Healthcare Expo 2023, is free and open to members of the public. Afegbua says that the expo would bring together all key players in the healthcare industry to showcase their brands.

He said: “The exhibition would serve as a convergence of healthcare professionals such as drug manufacturers, research scientists, medical doctors, pharmaceutical experts and nursing/ midwifing professionals.

“Healthcare unions, representatives of international health organisations, government officials, and political leaders would also benefit.”