West Africa Industrial Summit To Focus On Turning Trade Gains Into Manufacturing Growth

West Africa’s growing intra-African trade and renewed push for industrial expansion will take centre stage at the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade Summit and Exhibition (West Africa IMT 2026), scheduled for Lagos.

The summit comes amid signs that regional trade integration is beginning to reshape the subregion’s industrial outlook. Recent data from the Nigeria Customs Service shows that Nigeria’s exports to African markets rose by 14 per cent to N4.82 trillion, with more than 60 per cent destined for West Africa.

In Ghana, early gains from the government’s 24-hour economy policy have been recorded in pilot industrial zones, including the Tema light-manufacturing belt, where output and night-shift employment have increased.

Organisers say these developments underscore both the opportunities and the pressure facing West Africa to convert rising trade flows into sustained industrial capacity, jobs and investment.

West Africa IMT 2026, endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and organised by dmg Nigeria events, is positioned as a platform to address how policy alignment can translate into tangible manufacturing growth.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh, said industrialisation remained central to Nigeria’s economic future and regional prosperity.

“Industrial growth is not just an economic imperative; it is the foundation for job creation, skills development and sustainable prosperity,” he said, adding that the summit aligns with Nigeria’s industrial agenda and the broader objective of strengthening regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).