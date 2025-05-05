West Africa IMT 2025 Plans Trade Forum Amid Shifting Dynamics

Share

As global trade faces unprecedented shifts driven by rising tensions between major economies, the ripple effects are being felt across supply chains, sourcing strategies, and economic alliances.

The ongoing tariff standoff between the United States and China, including the imposition of duties as high as 145 per cent, is forcing global manufacturers and buyers to reassess their sourcing strategies and trade partners. Regional integration efforts, led by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), are gaining traction.

From Ghana, projected to increase regional merchandise exports by six percentage points, to Senegal’s thriving textile sector and Côte d’Ivoire’s leadership in cocoa processing and trade, the building blocks of Africa’s next industrial chapter are already in motion. Nigeria is also not left out of the mix as recent remarks from the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, have added renewed clarity to conversations around global trade tensions and their implications for Africa.

Edun acknowledged the seriousness of escalating tariff conflicts, but it presents an opportunity for Nigeria to reposition itself as a competitive trade and investment destination, attract supply chain diversification, and deepen local value addition in key export sectors.

His insights reinforce the strategic agenda of the West Africa IMT Summit 2025, which seeks to unpack the opportunities created by shifting global trade dynamics and explore how African economies can leverage them for sustainable industrial and trade advancement.

The event, which will be held from 21 – 23 October 2025 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, under the theme “Accelerating West Africa’s Sustainable Industrial Revolution for Economic Prosperity,” will convene government leaders, industry executives, investors, and development institutions from across the continent and beyond to address how global supply chain disruptions, protectionist trade measures, and realignments in economic alliances are accelerating the case for Africa’s industrial advancement and trade diversification. Speaking ahead of the event, Wemimo Oyelana, Portfolio Director, Africa, dmg events, noted:

‘’The ongoing global trade tensions present a critical opportunity for Africa to reset its trade strategy, prioritising intra-continental partnerships and diversifying its international trade mix.

“The West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit and Exhibition will bring together senior stakeholders from across the continent to chart a course for a resilient and sustainable industrial revolution in the region.

Key discussions will focus on creating an enabling environment for investment, unlocking capital, fostering regional value chains, and accelerating infrastructure and energy development to power industries sustainably. As Africa redefines its place in the global economy, this summit will be pivotal in shaping its future.’’

