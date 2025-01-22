West Africa Border Security Week Conference, Exhibition 2025 Holds August 5

Share

…as participants seek to renew commitment to surveillance

Accra, Ghana has been named as the host city of this year’s West Africa Border Security Week Conference and Exhibition 2025. This is coming on the heels of the Lagos, Nigeria conference held last year, with participants at the event expected to renew their commitment to border surveillance through effective and efficient advanced technological solutions.

With the theme, Improving Border Security in West Africa Using Smart Technology, the conference, which was a premier regional event last year focused on advancing border security measures across West Africa through the deployment of smart border control technologies.

Following the impressive gains from the Lagos event, the Accra gathering, which is scheduled to hold between August 5 and 6, 2025, has as its theme, Securing West Africa’s Borders: Innovation, Collaboration, and Resilience for Sustainable Growth.

According to the organisers, ‘‘with growing cross-border trade, migration, and transnational security threats, securing borders while ensuring the smooth flow of goods and people is critical to West Africa’s stability and economic development.

‘‘The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has increased the need for harmonised border procedures, seamless travel, and security cooperation among nations.

‘‘The West Africa Border Security Week 2025 will provide a platform to address these issues by fostering dialogue, sharing expertise, and showcasing the latest technologies in border security.

‘‘The event will bring together government agencies, border control authorities, security experts, and technology providers to explore how innovation can enhance the effectiveness of border operations while promoting regional integration.

The organisers further disclosed that some of the objectives include; enhancing regional collaboration; showcasing cutting-edge technology; addressing key issues and trends, promoting capacity building as well as providing a platform for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and training to enhance the skills and competencies of border security personnel.

The conference is being put together by the duo of Malvin Kane, who is the Event Director for 2025 West Africa Border Security Week and Olugbenga Adebayo, Chief Executive Officer of GADESHIRE Consulting Limited, who is the Country Representative of KGG Events and Event Partner for West Africa Border Security Week.

The two-day conference is expected to feature among others keynote speeches, panel discussions, and presentations by leading experts and practitioners in border security while the exhibition pavilion will showcase the latest border security technologies and solutions by leading technology brands.

