Wesley University Slashes Tuition by 50%

As part of efforts towards contributing to the development of education in Nigeria, Wesley University, Ondo State, has an- nounced a 50 per cent cut in tuition fees for some of its courses in the departments of Natural & Applied Sciences, Education, Agriculture, Finance & investment and Economics.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Rt. Rev. Prof. Samuel Sunday Obeka said that the courses “are very significant to national development, but are not well subscribed to by students due to their high tuition fees and assumed abstract or ambiguous nature.”

He pointed out that the gesture was implemented to encourage parents to allow their children and wards enjoy the benefits and endowments inherent in the institution. “This is also done in fulfilment of the promise made at the inception of our university to give opportunity to all Nigerians for professional and academic development, and thereby, contribute to national development.”

“The Methodist Church Nigeria thought it wise to establish Wesley University, Ondo as part of her efforts to midwife effective and robust national ethos and practical implementation of national development policies.” Wesley University, Ondo offers 44 academic programmes spread across nine colleges, all approved and accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The programmes are in the Colleges of Law, Arts, Education, Natural and Applied Sciences, Environmental Design and Management, Agriculture, Food Science & Technology, Health Sciences and Social and Management Sciences.

Wesley University also boasts of a School of Postgraduate Studies, a School of Continuing Education, as well as an Institute of Agricultural Research & Training, all ready to develop the skilled and well-informed manpower needed to move Nigeria forward in her quest for giant developmental strides, and to take her pride of place among the comity of progressive and developed nations.

Programmes in these colleges include – Community Health, Early Childhood Education, Special Education and Library and Information Science, as well as Law and Nursing Science.