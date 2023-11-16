Werner To Leave Leipzig In January For Euro 2024 Dream

It appears that Timo Werner, a former Chelsea player and German international may be on the move once again in January.

Werner made a return to his former club, RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 but has fallen out of favour at the Bundesliga club.

A January transfer is currently been suggested as the 27-year-old looks to resurrect his floundering career.

Werner has only started four games for RB Leipzig this season and just two of those games have come in the Bundesliga.

Including substitute appearances, he has featured in 13 matches in total but they have seen a meagre return of just two goals and one assist.

When Werner first returned to Leipzig last term. he played 40 games of which 35 were starts.

The forward contributed 16 goals and six assists, which was a reasonably strong start to build upon.

Instead, he has found minutes severely restricted amid strong competition from Lois Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Yussuf Poulsen.

With Leipzig currently fourth in the Bundesliga and having already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, it would ordinarily make sense to stay and fight for selection.

Yet with a place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad for Euro 2024 on the line, Werner may feel that regular football is required to fulfil his international ambitions.

Leipzig director Rouven Schroder seems to have opened the door for Werner to leave the club with his recent comments on the situation.

Schroder said: “We look carefully at our squad, and we want players who have that something a bit different in their heads.

“Those are the types of players who we will pick. Timo is going through a difficult spell, and we are supporting him. Life isn’t always sunshine.

“If he has the notion that he would like to do something else, then we will deal with it.

“He is a part of our team and he has to face up to competition for places.”

Schroder’s comments suggest that Werner is having some issues with confidence, which is perhaps not a surprise following his torrid time at Chelsea.

Werner rejoined Leipzig for a transfer fee of £25.3m in August 2022.

With his contract not due to expire until the 2026, there seems little reason for the Bundesliga club to sell him for a knockdown price.

Yet with Euro 2024 on the horizon, it could perhaps make sense for Leipzig to let the player leave on loan in January, potentially boosting his value for a summer sale.

When Werner left Chelsea, both Newcastle and Juventus were interested in signing him before he opted to return to his homeland.

The 5ft 11in attacker may have been going through a rough time in recent years, but he is still likely to attract plenty of suitors.

His pace and work rate make him a valuable asset, even if his finishing ability is more questionable.

Either way, something has to change if Werner is to make the Euros.