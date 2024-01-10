Werner Aiming For Trophies After Joining Tottenham

Timo Werner has set his sights on silverware after joining Tottenham on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Werner, 27, returns to the Premier League following two seasons at Chelsea between 2020-22, when he scored 10 goals in 56 top-flight appearances.

That spell at Stamford Bridge was largely viewed as a failure and he returned to the Bundesliga to rejoin Leipzig, who had originally sold Werner to the Blues for £45million.

Having failed to hold down a regular starting spot this season,Werner will hope to earn a place in Germany’s squad for Euro 2024 with a run of games in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Werner told Tottenham’s website: “I’ve joined a very, very big club.

“We have often played against each other already it doesn’t matter if I was playing for Chelsea or Leipzig, they were always big, big games to play against Spurs. “I’m happy to be part of the team and I’m really looking forward to it.

“The manager straight away gave me the feeling that I needed to join and the way the team plays fits me perfectly.

“After I left the Premier League I missed it because it is the best league in the world.

“When I joined my old club, I said I wanted to be a winner. In the end, we won the Champions League, so it should not be too bad to say I come here to win titles.”

Spurs have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer and Werner will wear the No16 shirt.

The striker added: “The people who have followed me a little bit, they know I can bring my speed, that I can be a threat for the opponents.

“I think one of my strengths is to be flexible up front.

“Off the pitch, I think I can be a funny guy and I hope I can arrive well and they are happy with me and my personality.”

With captain Heung-Min Son absent until February, Werner may have the chance to impress when Spurs travel to Manchester United on Sunday.