We’re Yet To Release Timetable For 2027 General Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned the purported timetable in circulation, said to have been released by it for the 2027 general elections.

INEC, in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, said it has not released any timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 elections.

The commission described the information as false and misleading, noting that it operates strictly within the provisions of the law.

“In particular, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that the commission shall publish a notice of election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for a general election.

“Any timetable or schedule issued outside this statutory framework cannot emanate from INEC,” the statement added.

It assured Nigerians that the official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election will be released in due course, “in full compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“When released, it will be communicated through the commission’s established and verified channels.”

INEC told members of the public and the media to disregard the fake reports and always rely on information from INEC’s official platforms for accurate and authoritative updates.