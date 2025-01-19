Share

The Federal Government has expressed concern over recurring tanker explosions in the country and has directed an inter-ministerial committee to investigate the root and immediate causes of the incidents and to recommend effective solutions to prevent future occurrences.

The committee which comprised the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and other critical stakeholders like NEMA, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Federal Road Safety Commission, NARTO, NUPENG, IPMAN, were to find the remote and immediate causes of this and how to avoid recurrence.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, disclosed this when led a powered Federal Government delegation, which included the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda and some heads of agencies, on-the-spot assessment of the situation, on last Saturday’s Suleja tanker explosion that claimed many lives and several other injured, noted that over 265 people have so far lost their lives in this kind of incident.

He said President Bola Tinubu “is really saddened by what has happened and he is worried to the extent that he has said that a high-powered committee is set up to look at this incidences.

“From September last year to this time, we had four of these major incidences. We had the first one between Ibadan and Ife where a tanker exploded and houses and cars were engulfed in fire and about a day after, here in Niger State in Agaie, about 48 persons lost their lives. This is on the eighth of September, 2024.

“Not long afterwards, on the 15th of October, again in 2024, about 144 people also lost their lives in Jigawa State in a similar incident and now only yesterday, here at a junction, nearly 80 people lost their lives.”

He said the Suleja victims are in dire need of emergency medical attention.

“We have just gone round the wards and we have seen those that are very critically injured,” the minister stated, and commended the Niger State government for its swift response to the incident, especially in the provision of emergency medical response.

“The Minister of Health and the National Emergency Management Agency and all agencies of government will ensure that all these victims are immediately evacuated and taken to intensive care unit of the immediate available tertiary institutions,” Alhaji Idris added.

The minister stated that, in line with the recent presidential directive, the National Orientation Agency will intensify public awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the dangers of scooping petroleum products following fuel tanker accidents to avert such incidents.

He condemned the practice of individuals endangering their lives by attempting to scoop fuel from accident tankers, emphasizing that such actions are unacceptable to the government.

The delegation earlier paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Suleija, Alhaji Auwal Ibrahim and also visited victims of the inferno in the Suleija General Hospital as well as the scene of the incident.

