May 27, 2025
We’re Working With N’Delta Stakeholders To Deepen PAP Mandate –Otuaro

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has said he is working with all Niger Delta stakeholders to deepen the implementation of the programme’s objectives for the region.

Speaking when a delegation of the Coalition of Ndokwa Project paid him a courtesy visit at the PAP headquarters in Abuja, Otuaro said that part of his reforms was to reinvigorate the programme and also accommodate more stakeholders.

According to him, the Ndokwa people are a significant part of the Niger Delta, and they are also beneficiaries of the programme’s scholarship scheme and vocational training initiatives, as well as employment in the PAP.

Otuaro said his policy of inclusivity was driving his expansion plans for the scholarship scheme, while many of the region’s women would also benefit from an empowerment programme that would be rolled out soon.

He said these were in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu for sustainable peace, stability and socio-economic growth in the Niger Delta.

He assured the Ndokwa delegation that their people would not be left out in the scheme of things, stressing that he was delighted by their visit.

