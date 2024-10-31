We’re Working Towards Improving Lives Of Vulnerable, Remi Tinubu Assures

Share

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was doing everything it could to improve the lives of the ordinary man in the country.

This came as she commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State over a building collapse that claimed lives in Ibadan residents on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by her spokesperson, Bisola Kukoyi, the First Lady pointed out that the various reforms and programs initiated by the President would yield long-lasting effects.

Mrs Tinubu who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima explained that the Food Outreach Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI under its Social Investment programme was a monthly intervention strategy targeting the vulnerable groups in the society and was meant to complement the efforts of government.

Distributing the food items to the various vulnerable groups at the Government House, Ado Ekiti the First Lady added that the RHI was in line with the objectives of the Tinubu’s Administration which was working towards meeting the needs of the people.

She implored the beneficiaries not to divert the items to the market but to use them in their household.

Wife of the Ekiti State Governor Dr Olayemi Oyebanji appreciated the First Lady’s support to the state, especially in the areas of agriculture where farmers received farming implements, women empowerment and scholarships.

She also urged the beneficiaries to embrace agriculture, especially in their homes so that they could provide food for their families and neighbours.

In another release she personally signed, the First Lady condoled the Oui state governor and people of the State over the unfortunate building collapse in the Amuloko area of the State.

She said “My heart goes out to the families affected by the incident. In this time of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.

“I commend and thank all the first responders and medical teams who are working tirelessly, for their courage, dedication and compassion, since the incident.

“I pray God Almighty comforts those who have lost their loved ones to this tragedy and wish the injured speedy recovery.”

