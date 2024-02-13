We’re Working On Peace In Lagos — LP Chairperson

The Lagos State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) on Monday assured that it has put mechanisms in place to stop factionalization by different resentful factions within the party.

Pastor Dayo Ekong, the Chairperson of the party made this known while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

She asserted that for the party to have a better chance in the next state and national elections, it needs to come together as one unit, adding that the party was making an effort to get everyone on board.

READ ALSO:

She said, “We are working on peace already.

“There is also a peace reconciliatory committee in place that is looking into these factions and groups within the party,” she said.

According to her, the leader of the LP pleaded with all the parties involved in the dispute to put the party’s interests ahead of their own.

According to NAN, there are factions inside the party that are vying to lead the party in the state.

With the rise of Olumide Adesoyin, a factional leader, in July 2023, the turmoil engulfing the Labour Party in Lagos State has gotten worse.

The Ekong-led executive committee, which guided the party into the state’s general elections in 2023, was rejected by the faction led by Adesoyin.

Similar to this, there is another faction in the chapter that is devoted to Prince Ifagbami Awamaridi, the former LP state chairman for Lagos.