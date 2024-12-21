We’re Unlocking Tourism Potential To Deepen Economy – Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said his administration’s desire is to unlock and explore the state’s waterways towards developing a strong ecosystem for tourism, while also expanding its transportation system.

He added that his administration will continue to formulate and execute policies that will unlock tourism potentials of Lagos in order to grow its economy.

The Governor in his keynotes address at the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta, themed, “Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,” said the event is a demonstration of what Lagos stands for and its and cultural renaissance

Declaring the event open, he stressed that the Boat Regatta, held across five divisions of the state is an exhibition of the beauty of Lagos waterways for the residents to relish at all times.

“We are indeed excited that we can finally have a boat regatta, the beginning of what will be a lot of activities that are going to happen during this yuletide season.

“This one being a very first, is a demonstration of our commitment to develop tourism potential in Lagos.”

“You know one-third of Lagos is surrounded by water, so we need to be able to use our waterways not only as a means of transportation but as a strong ecosystem for tourism and today you will be seeing displays of various sizes of water infrastructure and displays of boat regattas from the 5 divisions of Lagos.

“It is going to be a day and afternoon of sheer tourism, fun and understanding the beauty of the waterways of Lagos. Let us relax, sit back and enjoy the Beauty of serenity and tourism potential of the state and the hospitality of Lagos.

The Governor who embarked on a boat ride with some executive council members urged Lagosians to take advantage of the opportunity to unwind and enjoy the ambiance of Lagos on the waterways.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said that the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024 aimed to immerse participants in the rich culture of the state’s waterway.

Benson-Awoyinka said the event serves as a driver of economic growth to boost tourism and create opportunities for local businesses and it further cements Lagos’ reputation as a premier global destination.

She said the event highlighted the vibrant community heritage and sustainability practices through an engaging as well as multi-sensory experience weaving together parades, dance performances, innovative space layouts with captivating images.

