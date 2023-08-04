We’re Undeterred By Plans To Malign Kwankwaso’s name – NNPP Chairmen

Despite the moves by some elements within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to malign the name of its Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Sen. Rabiu Kwakwanso, findings revealed that the party is on a daily basis waxing stronger.

The crisis begin when the leadership of the party started what it called restructuring, thereby asking the executives of some states that have petitions hanging on them to step aside for diligent investigations.

The affected states include Ekiti, Enugu, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Rivers and Zamfara.

It was learnt that NNPP chairmen in these states alleged, after their dissolutions, that Kwakwanso in collaboration with some people in the party amended the constitution ‘in their attempt to hijack the party’s structure’

They thereby asked Kwankwaso to tender his immediate resignation or risk indefinite suspension over his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

This infuriated some of the state chairmen who saw their action as that of a drowning man who is looking for any insignificant thing to hold.

According to them, the dissolution of their states’ executives is just to investigate the petitions against them and if they have no skeleton in their cupboards they will be vindicated and reinstated at the end.

Speaking on their behalf, the party’s state chairman in Osun, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, cautioned the aggrieved chairmen to tread softly so as not to start a war that may be difficult for them to end.

Odeyemi noted that Senator Kwankwaso tried for the party and his name cannot be rubbished because of the frivolous accusation which they cannot substantiate.

His words, “They claimed that Sen. Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu are usually holding meetings, are they telling us that the longtime friendship between the duo should be jettisoned on the altar of politics?

“We, as State Chairmen, have friends in other political parties and the cordial relationship is there, even though we have different political party members under the same roof.

“What is expected of them is to face the disciplinary committee with their defence, clear themselves of whatever allegations but for them to feel they can malign Kwankwaso will not work.

“Senator Kwankwaso is our leader and we respect him so much. He brought prestige to our party and through his efforts, our party challenged the status quo in Kano state and we disgraced the sitting party with federal might.

“I want to tell you that no move or plan by any minute element can destabilise NNPP in Nigeria, we have become a force to be reckoned with and we cannot write these success stories without mentioning the name of Senator Kwankwaso”

Odeyemi wondered why somebody that has been expelled from the party in Ogun state, Olaposi Oginni, will still be signing statements on behalf of the authentic party chairmen that were just asked to step aside.

‘At what capacity is Mr Olaposi Oginni who has been expelled from our party acting? This poser should make these dissolved executives know that Oginni is just looking for those to drown together with. Oginni should leave us as we are one indivisible party

He however urged the aggrieved members to look for an amicable approach in settling the matter, do the needful, instead of dragging the name of the man who has immensely helped the party into their travail.

Odeyemi also called on their Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr Okechukwu Aniebonam, to step into the matter at this sensitive period by calling the aggrieved to order so as not to jeopardize the future chances of NNPP.