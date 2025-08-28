We’re Under Attack, Ojulari Tells PENGASSAN

Group CEO of NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has disclosed that the company is under attack from individuals opposed to Nigeria’s interests and the ongoing reforms at the corporation.

Ojulari made the remarks on Thursday while hosting a delegation from the national body of the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at NNPC Towers, Abuja.

“We are under attack. We will not yield to short-term pressure, as it is not in the best interest of Nigerians. You cannot drive change without a price, and transformation is tough,” he said.

He stressed that the company remains committed to delivering sustainable change for the benefit of Nigeria and urged patience from citizens as the reforms continue.

Ojulari also reaffirmed his focus on the mandate given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The GCEO highlighted the management team’s priority on reviving the nation’s refineries, aiming to make them sustainable and profitable under the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) model.

“Mr. President doesn’t pressure me to do the wrong thing. We are ensuring that whatever we do makes the refineries work sustainably. Quick fixes under pressure are not an option,” Ojulari said.

PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, commended Ojulari’s leadership, noting significant progress under his watch.

“Our pipelines are now functioning, and crude oil theft has significantly reduced, leading to increased production. As PENGASSAN, we stand solidly behind the management. We will collaborate to ensure system stability for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Osifo said.