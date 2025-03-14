We’re Unaware Of New Fuel Price Reduction By Dangote – IPMAN

Share

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that it is incorrect that Dangote refinery has again reduced its ex-depot price for fuel.

IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Chinedu Ukadike, in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday, said such report of fuel price reduction is speculative, adding that the price has not changed in the portal of IPMAN members.

A report had earlier claimed that Dangote Refinery had discreetly implemented a price reduction at its loading gantry, lowering the cost of petrol from N825 to N815 per litre.

But, Ukadike said such a report was incorrect, adding that there had been no communication of price reduction to them from the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) Anthony Chiejina.

Ukadike said, “It is not correct that Dangote has reduced its fuel price again. It is speculative.

“We always get price variation from the report of Chiejina. Until now, in our portal, there is no change. It is not to our knowledge.”

Efforts by New Telegraph to know if indeed there was another fuel price reduction proved abortive as Chiejina did not respond to inquiries.

There was also no public statement from Chiejina on any price reduction.

Recall that Dangote refinery had, on February 1, 2025, effected ex-depot fuel price reduction from N950 to N890.

Chiejina, in a statement had said the price reduction was a bold move to drive economic relief for Nigerians.

He added that the price adjustment was in response to favourable developments in the global energy sector and a significant decline in international crude oil prices

Also on February 26, 2025, Chiejina in another statement announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of its fuel by N65.00, from N890 to N825 per litre, effective from 27th February.

According to the statement, fuel started to be sold at MRS: N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 in the southwest, N880 in the North, and N890 in the South-South and southeast.

It said: “Nigerians will be able to purchase the high-quality Dangote petrol at the following prices in all our partners’ retail outlets. For MRS Holdings stations, it will sell for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the southwest, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East, respectively.

“The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations: N865 per litre in Lagos, N875 per litre in the South-West, N885 per litre in the North, and N895 per litre in the South-South and South-East.”

