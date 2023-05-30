We’re Treated Like Slaves In Anambra – Transporters

Governor Chukwuma Soludo may be heading for another confrontation with the transport sectors in Anambra State following a brewing crisis arising from complexity in the generation of State internal revenue.

Transport owners at an emergency meeting in Awka, the state capital have threatened to down tools and ground business and other activities in the state, if the enforcement team of the government machinery continues to arrest and detain their members’ tricycles with impunity and reckless abandon.

While commending Governor Soludo for his economic blueprint and measure to improve the revenue generation of the State, the State secretary of the tricycle owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) comrade Innocent Obagha said the way and manner the tricycle owners and operators are treated is unacceptable to the union.

He said the Anambra State government enforcement team has placed its members on a difficult tax payment system, which would be very difficult to meet.

According to him “We are a trade union, duly registered by the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and so far we operate within the ambit of the law, no government can comfortably neglect their services and contributions.

Government can only regulate the activities and excesses of the union but not to subject members to inhuman treatment.

He lamented that the government is targeting to generate over 200 million naira IGR from its members, but has not given them the enabling playing ground to organize its members to pay the tax in a manner it would be convenient for them.

In his speech Prince Collins Ozojiofor, Chairman, Awka South LGA tricycle owners and Ridder’s Welfare Association, thanked Governor Soludo for reducing the burden of taxation on its members and assured him that they will do everything possible to ensure that every tricycle operator in Anambra State pays his taxes as and when due if given the opportunity.

He pleaded with the governor to review the system of payment saying that they are not against the digital system of payment but the way and manner of documentation of their payment.

He alleged that some of their members have been arrested by the enforcement team and their tricycles impounded even when they have paid and presented their receipts, they will be told that the receipt is they are holding fake.

Some he said have had their tricycle impounded for one or more weeks yet at the end they will discover it was an error from the revenue office, yet they will be made to pay for those lost days and weeks.

“We want to have an audience with the governor and interface with him”.We are loyalists and stakeholders in this government and we worked for him and the APGA government, during every election but some meddlesome interlopers have chosen to give false information to the government on the activities and operations of tricycle operators even when they are not owners, drivers or have any idea about the business.

He accused one Osita Obi who parades himself as a human rights activist of misleading the state government that their members pay #3,500 daily, only for him to go and register”Anambra Keke Driver Forum (AKDF )using it to extort money from their members without paying a dime to the State Government.

He pleaded with the governor to give them an opportunity to have an audience with him to work out enabling playing ground on how best to generate money for the State and as well give him other vital security information that would be useful to his administration.

Prince Ozorjiofor explained that already he has appointed chairmen and secretaries in all the loading bays in the council area to ensure that anybody operating in every loading pit in the Awka South council area is duly registered and pays his or her tax as and when due.

“We are passionately appealing to the governor to allow the union to collect and pay the revenue on a daily basis, pointing out that a situation where a Keke operator will be