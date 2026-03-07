We’re Targeting To Send 1,000 Out-of-School Children Back To School – Foundation

As efforts are made to return Nigerian out-of-school children to school, Mr Bond SammyBoy, Coordinator LeaderJoe 1808 Foundation International, Bayelsa State Chapter, has said that the foundation has also joined other agencies to push for the return of out-of-school children to school.

Speaking at the weekend Police headquarters Yenagoa when the group went to honour the current Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, CP Daniel Iyamah, who is the 38th CP of the state, with an award of excellence in community service, the state Coordinator of LeaderJoe 1808 Foundation International maintained that the humanitarian organisation selected the CP for the award because his exceptional support for the vulnerable children across Bayelsa.

He explained that the Rescue Out-of-School Children Programme is a flagship initiative of the LeaderJoe 1808 Foundation, a Scotland-registered humanitarian organisation with operational presence in Nigeria.

The Coordinator said that the programme focuses on addressing Nigeria’s education crisis, where over 20 million children are out of school, by facilitating their return to safe and quality educational environments.

He said that the primary objective is to rescue vulnerable children from circumstances that prevent them from accessing education, such as poverty, insecurity, or lack of resources.

“The objectives of 1808 Foundation International, LeaderJoe disclosed is to rescue out-of-school children, youth empowerment programmes and community initiatives.

“For 2026, the foundation has set a target to return at least 1,000 out-of-school children to classrooms, emphasising sustainable development through education, youth empowerment, and community support.

“On behalf of LeaderJoe 1808 Foundation International, we thank the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa Command, for their dedication to protecting lives and maintaining peace in our communities.

“Together, we will continue to support youth development, education, and a safer society.

Responding, CP Iyamah, commended the foundation for the recognition and stated that the Police in Bayelsa have reduced crime and criminality to the barest minimum, affirming that the state is safer under his watch.

The CP declared that the command is doing all within its means for Bayelsa to be crime-free.

” I have directed all officers and men to take security issues very seriously and to protect lives and properties in Bayelsa.” He said.