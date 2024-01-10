We’re tackling pressure on foreign exchange –FG

The Federal Government has said it is already tackling g the pressure on foreign exchange. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Doris Uzoka-Anite stated this yesterday during the inauguration of two new factories and extension of the Tropical General Investment Group (TGI) at the Sagamu Inter-change, Ogun State.

Uzoka-Anite said the government would continue to encourage industrialization and mobilize resources where necessary to boost economic recovery. She said: “The challenge of unemployment, pressure on foreign exchange and economic diversification is one that President Bola Tinubu is determined to tackle conclusively. “Manufacturing and value chain addition is necessary for the overall development of our country. There is no way around it; the cause of inaction is huge and we cannot afford it.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun said the TGI Group is a testament that the state is moving towards the right direction. Abiodun said: “I want to thank the TGI group because you are a classical example of the success story of Ogun State; you are a reference point industry, a shining example of foreign direct investment in the country. “If we had not increased the ranking of the state on the ease of doing business index, you wouldn’t be expanding your business, you are a testament to the fact we are truly working the talk and we are proud to be associated with you.”