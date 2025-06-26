We’re Tackling Impediments a Local Sugar Production – NSDC Boss

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr. Kamar Bakrin, has said the Council is actively removing impediments hindering the realisation of its mandate to boost local sugar production in Nigeria.

Bakrin disclosed this while briefing key stakeholders during a tripartite meeting involving the NSDC, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and major Backward Integration Programme (BIP) operators.

According to him, the Council has intensified its performance monitoring and oversight of BIP operators, surpassing the previous standards set by the Sugar Industry Monitoring Group (SIMOG).

“Under my leadership, the NSDC has prioritised robust, one-on-one, physical and virtual engagements with BIP operators. We have set clear targets and are closely tracking deliverables,” he stated.

Providing feedback from operators, Bakrin told the gathering—chaired by Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh—that several challenges are undermining BIP implementation.

“The operators have expressed concerns about loopholes in the Free Trade Zone (FTZ) regime, which they believe some NSMP participants exploit. Other issues include delays in clearing equipment at ports, sugar smuggling, and resistance from host communities to the expansion of BIP programmes,” he explained.

He noted that the identified FTZ loopholes are currently being addressed through an ongoing amendment of the NSDC Act by the National Assembly. “This amendment, which follows extensive engagement with the relevant committee and stakeholders, will address BIP operators’ concerns and make the industry more attractive to investors,” he said.

Bakrin also revealed that delays in clearing equipment are being tackled in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service, while security agencies have been engaged to address the issue of sugar smuggling, which, though not highly significant in terms of market disruption, still poses a concern.

On host community resistance, he said the Council had intervened effectively. “We’ve resolved major grievances, such as those experienced in Numan, Adamawa State. Currently, no BIP project in Nigeria is facing restricted access to significant portions of land,” he added.

He further revealed that the Council is working on securing comprehensive financing support to aid industry development and reduce irrigation costs for existing operators.

“We are aggressively pushing for the establishment of a Sugar Sector Development Fund and seeking guarantees that will reduce borrowing costs. Additionally, we’re looking at ways to support irrigation infrastructure—perhaps not through grants, but via mechanisms that lower overall costs,” he said.

Emphasising the need for accountability, Bakrin stated that sanctions will be imposed for underperformance.

“Operators must immediately arrest the decline in the output of their current operations. Agronomic and factory practices remain below global standards. Existing brownfield operations must be expanded, and operators must adopt a more aggressive approach to meet NSMP targets,” he stressed.

Bakrin estimated that basic improvements in agronomy and factory operations could boost annual raw sugar production to 200,000 metric tonnes in the short term, even with current levels of land under cultivation.

While acknowledging that importing raw sugar and refining it locally may appear profitable, Bakrin argued that cultivating sugarcane and processing it within Nigeria is ultimately more sustainable and rewarding for both the operators and the country.

On his part, the Minister of State for Industry, Senator Enoh, affirmed that going forward, raw sugar import quotas for each operator will be strictly tied to performance. He also pledged that his Ministry would increase its monitoring of BIP activities to ensure better outcomes.