We’re Suffering, Osun NURTW Members Cry Out To Adeleke

…Urges him to return their garages to them

Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Osun State chapter, have begged Governor Ademola Adeleke to return them to their garage and allow them to operate in the state.

The NURTW members who said they were suffering urged the governor to into their situation saying they also have family to cater for.

The union also sought the support of its national body in returning to its garages, months after the union was dissolved by the state government.

The members who made the appeal in Osogbo on Thursday said they were also residents of the state and needed to work to feed their families.

Speaking with newsmen, a chieftain of the Union in the state, Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as ‘Asiri Eniba’ urged the governor to forgive whatever he might perceived as the wrongdoing of the union.

He advised members of the union in the state to be patient, adding that things will be back to normal soon.

He said, “We use this medium to thank Almighty God on behalf of Osun State Government. We want to plead with the government to please have mercy on our union.

“It’s been over a year since we operated last in Osun state. Everyone present today has a family to feed, the government should please forgive and forget in any way we offend them.

“We are seeking the support of our acting zonal chairman in Osun state because all the union members are suffering in the state. He should look into the Osun state situation because we’ve been suffering for over a year now.”