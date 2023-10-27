We’re Studying Court Judgement On IPOB – FG

The Federal Government has said it is studying the judgement of the Enugu High Court, which on Thursday, lifted the ban on the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

A federal High Court presided over by Justice Abdul Kafarati, had in 2017, declared IPOB a terrorist organisation, and said activities of the group in any part of the country “especially in the south-east and south-south regions amounts to an act of terrorism and illegality”.

“That an order proscribing the existence of IPOB in any part of Nigeria especially in the South-East and South-South regions, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called and publishing same in the official gazette and two national dailies is granted,” the judge added.

But on Thursday, Justice A.O Onovo of the Enugu High Court lifted the ban and awarded cost against the Federal Government.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammad Idris, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said the Federal Government will issue an official statement on the court judgement.

Alhaji Idris who spoke on the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu disclosed that the government will hold a national dialogue on the state of the nation.

“The courts have spoken and the president and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) have welcomed this judicial victory as pronounced.

“Now that the legal contest regarding the outcome of the presidential election is now behind us, it is time for all of us to come together and move forward, into a season of governing that is without distraction,” he appealed.

The minister admitted that the reforms embarked upon by Tinubu’s government have produced pains for many Nigerians, but stated that “no serious government seeks to inflict burdens on its people.

“We are very clear in explaining that these pains being felt are a short-term sacrifice to make for the kind of country that we want and that we deserve.”

Alhaji Idris assured that the administration is taking necessary steps to alleviate these pains and cushion the impact of the foundational reforms it is embarking on.

According to him, since he assumed office, Tinubu has signed no fewer than five Executive Orders, which he explained, were aimed at improving Nigeria’s business and fiscal environment and increasing foreign exchange supply.

He assured that the report of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee reform of the tax system, which was submitted this week to the government, would be implemented.

“I must emphasise that one of the primary mandates of the committee is to reduce the tax burdens and complications faced by Nigerians,” he said, adding that the government is “finalising the process for payment of a cash transfer of N25,000 monthly to 15 million of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria, for three months.

“A presidential directive for the release of 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains from strategic reserves to households across the 36 states and FCT to moderate prices, and 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs to farmers.”